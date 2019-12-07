Gujarat Man Fakes Identity To Rape Woman, Records Act For Blackmail: Cops

The accused registered himself under a fake profile on the online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room where he raped her, police said.

The man promised the woman a job in the police using his father's contact, cops said (Representational)

Rajkot, Gujarat:

A man was arrested from Chotila in Gujarat's Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job. He assumed a fake identity online and later blackmailed her, police said today.

Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.

"He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the woman called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father's contact," said the Gandhigram police station official.

"He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested," the official said.

