Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping, Killing 6-Year-Old In Tripura: Police

The accused dumped the girl's body in a jungle, police said (Representational)

A 6-year-old girl was murdered after she was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man in southern Tripura, police said on Friday.

The accused, Kachakla Tripura, was arrested by the police late on Thursday evening.

Police said the girl was playing with the daughter of the accused in Kachakla Tripura's courtyard at Ghorakappa village in the Gomati district on Thursday when he kidnapped the girl and killed her after allegedly raping her repeatedly. He then dumped her body in a jungle.

"The accused confessed that after repeated rape, he strangled the girl to death in the jungle," the police said.

The girl was a friend of Kachakla Tripura's daughter.