Man Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter In Maharashtra's Thane

The girl said that she was raped by her father since last four years, police said (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested today in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly raping his teenaged daughter, a police official said.

The accused and his wife separated seven years back. Since then, the 14-year-old girl was living with her father in the Kasarvadavli area of Thane city, police said.

The girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly by her father in the last four years, the official at Kasarvadavli police station said.

Unable to bear the harassment any further, the girl approached her neighbours who helped her in filing a police complaint against her father Wednesday evening, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination, the official added