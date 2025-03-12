Advertisement
Man Convicted For Daughter's Rape Dies By Suicide In Jail

On March 7, the sessions court had sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter in 2021, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Man Convicted For Daughter's Rape Dies By Suicide In Jail
A judicial inquiry has been ordered into his death.
Khandwa (MP):

A 38-year-old man who was convicted last week for rape allegedly committed suicide in the district jail in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, an official said on Wednesday.

The man hanged himself using pajama strings in barrack number 2 around 4 pm on Tuesday, said jail superintendent Aditi Chaturvedi.

On March 7, the sessions court had sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter in 2021, she said.

He was in prison since his arrest after the crime.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into his death, Jail Superintendent Chaturvedi said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

