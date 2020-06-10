Man Duped Several By Saying He Had 'Supernatural Powers', Arrested: Police

The accused used to lure people by promising to double their money. (Representational)

The Haryana police arrested a man from Faridabad on Tuesday for allegedly duping several people by claiming that he possessed "supernatural powers".

Rajesh, known as "Candy Baba", had set up his "dera" (camp) in a village in Kurukshetra district and scammed many to the tune of crores of rupees, the police said.

They added that the accused used to lure people by promising to double their money in a short time and had also cheated some by assuring them that they would be sent abroad.

On the run for a year, he was arrested from Faridabad, the police said, adding that he was taken on remand and being interrogated, during which the exact details of how many people he had cheated would be known.