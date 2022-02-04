Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Cousin In Rajasthan: Police

The accused is a daily wager and had got married only a year back. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped his four-year-old cousin here in a village in Jalore, police on Thursday said.

According to the police, the accused, Narayan Meghwal (25), had come to the victim's house in Leta Village with her father in the afternoon.

The incident took place around 3.00 pm, when the victim's father, who had just finished his lunch -- his wife out shopping - heard his daughter's screams and rushed inside the house for her help.

He saw his daughter bleeding and crying and Meghwal fleeing the house, police said.

Meghwal was caught within two hours of the incident from an agriculture field just behind the spot of incident, SP (Jalore) Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said.

The accused is a daily wager and had got married only a year back.

The girl was rushed to the hospital immediately but was referred to Jodhpur, where she underwent surgery for the injuries in the midnight, police said.

"Seeing her condition, we decided to waste no time and refer her to the hospital in Jodhpur where all the preparations had been done in advance.

"As soon as she reached there, she was given the much-needed medical aid," the police officer said, adding the victim's condition was better now.

Chairman of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sangeeta Beniwal also inquired about the incident and gave necessary directions.