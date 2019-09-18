Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death Inside Court Premises In Rajasthan

Woman stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Dausa court (Representational Image)

A 50-year old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband inside a court premises in Dausa district of Rajasthan, officials said this morning.

"The accused has been identified as Amarchand while the victim has been identified as Sheela Devi," police said.

The couple had gone to court in connection with a dispute, police said.

"The woman was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead. Mr Amarchand has been detained and is being interrogated to ascertain further details," the police added.

