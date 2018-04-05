Man Allegedly Raped 12-Year-Old Step Daughter For A Year

Ambala:  A middle-aged man allegedly raped his 12-year-old step daughter repeatedly for the past one year in the Ambala cantonment area, police said Thursday.

The accused had threatened his wife and step daughter not to disclose the matter to anyone, they said.

The girl and her mother escaped from the house on Thursday when the accused had gone somewhere, police said.

"The mother and the daughter reached the Maheshnagar Police station and narrated the entire episode," a police official said.

Sub-Inspector Satwinder Kaur took the girl to a civil hospital for medical examination.

Police said the accused absconded as soon as he got the information that the matter was reported to the police.

Raids were being conducted at several places in search of the accused, police said, adding that further investigations were underway.

