Man Allegedly Kills Mother-In-Law, Injures Wife In Punjab: Police

The police said raids are on to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A man allegedly shot dead his 58-year-old mother-in-law and seriously injured his wife on Sunday in Jhuggian village, police said.

The dead person was identified as Balbir Kaur. Her critically injured daughter, Sarabdeep Kaur (34), was admitted in a local government Hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital at Jalandhar, Pardeep Kumar, senior police official, Chabbewal police station, said.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, is on the run, he said.

He belonged to Bhagsingh Pura and had married Sarabdeep Kaur about three years ago, police said.

Mandeep had come to his in-laws' residence in the village on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, he allegedly fired a few shots from a gun which killed his mother-in-law and injured his wife, Mr Kumar said, adding that raids were on to arrest him.