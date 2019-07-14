Man Allegedly Kills Grandparents In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

Sahil was arrested after a search operation was launched to arrest him (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Saturday, police said.

Sahil went to the room of his grandparents, identified as Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75), and allegedly hit them with a blunt object, killing both on the spot, they said.

He fled after committing the crime.

He was arrested after a search operation was launched to arrest him, police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code had been registered against the accused, police said.

