Man Accused Of Theft Allegedly Dies In Custody Of Police In UP's Hujurpur

A man accused in a theft case has allegedly died in the custody of Hujurpur Police in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) has been asked to probe the incident, they added.

"Almost 15 days ago, theft was reported in the house of one Keshri Singh in Dhurkhi village (under Hujurpur Police Station). Ashok Soni, 27, the servant, was taken into custody by the police for questioning. On Wednesday, Ashok fell ill. He was taken to a community health centre and subsequently to the district hospital, where he died," said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

Mr Grover said a panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem, which was entirely videographed.

"As per the initial post-mortem report, there are no injury marks on the body of the deceased. Hence, prima facie, this seems to be a case of natural death," the SP said.

He said Station House Officer of Hujurpur Police Station Pramod Kumar Singh and another policeman have been sent to police lines.