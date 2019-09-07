22-Year-Old Man Gets Trapped In Elevator, Dies In Punjab

It was not immediately clear what led to him getting trapped in the lift. (Representational)

A youth was trapped in the elevator while trying to move a bundle of cloths to an upper storey of a shop in Ambala city and died on Saturday, the police said.

Rakesh Kumar, 22, a resident of Jharkhand, had been working at the wholesale cloth shop for a few days. While moving the cloth bundle to an upper storey, he got stuck in the lift.

Other employees pulled Kumar out of the elevator. He was found hard-pressed and had suffered injuries on his neck, police said.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The body is kept in a mortuary and Kumar's parents in Jharkhand have been informed.

The post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive in Ambala, the police said. The police said the matter is being investigated.

