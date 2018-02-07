Domestic Help Held For Hurling Acid On Employer In Visakhapatnam The incident took place at the victim's house in Sector 2 of MVP Colony yesterday after which the maid K Ramanamma, 35, was apprehended, a senior police official said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The maid was detained and subsequently arrested as the victim is undergoing treatment. (File) Visakhapatnam: A maid was today arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 74-year-old woman while attempting to snatch her gold chain, police said.



The incident took place at the victim's house in Sector 2 of MVP Colony yesterday after which the maid K Ramanamma, 35, was apprehended, a senior police official said.



Ramanamma worked at the Art Gallery. The victim is a wife of retired judge and the couple resided near the Art Gallery, the officer said.



After the retired judge had gone for his evening walk, Ramanamma entered their house, took the acid bottle, which is used for toilet cleaning, hurled the acid on the elderly woman and attempted to snatch her gold chain, the officer said.



When the victim raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to her house and nabbed Ramanamma and handed her over to police, the officer said.



Initially, the maid was detained and subsequently arrested, he said, adding the victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.





A maid was today arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 74-year-old woman while attempting to snatch her gold chain, police said.The incident took place at the victim's house in Sector 2 of MVP Colony yesterday after which the maid K Ramanamma, 35, was apprehended, a senior police official said.Ramanamma worked at the Art Gallery. The victim is a wife of retired judge and the couple resided near the Art Gallery, the officer said.After the retired judge had gone for his evening walk, Ramanamma entered their house, took the acid bottle, which is used for toilet cleaning, hurled the acid on the elderly woman and attempted to snatch her gold chain, the officer said. When the victim raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to her house and nabbed Ramanamma and handed her over to police, the officer said.Initially, the maid was detained and subsequently arrested, he said, adding the victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.