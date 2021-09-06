Maharashtra Dam Storage Reaches 100% Due To Rains, 10 Gates Opened

Majalgaon dam has gross storage capacity of 453 million meter cube, said an official. (Representational)

Ten gates of Majalgaon Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district were opened on Monday morning after heavy rains took the water stock to 100 per cent of capacity from 69.23 per cent a day earlier, an official said.

The gates of the dam, situated on Sindphana river, a tributary of the Godavari, were opened to a height of two metres, he said.

"The dam has gross storage capacity of 453 million meter cube. The water storage in the dam on Sunday was 69.23 per cent, while it touched 100 per cent as on 3am on Monday due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. The inflow of water in the dam in the past 24 hours is 102.63 million metre cube," Sectional Engineer GN Sinare told PTI.

"The outflow from the dam has been increased from 77,421 cusecs (cubic foot per second) in the morning to around 88,500 cusecs in the afternoon." Mr Sinare informed.

