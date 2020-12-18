Thieves Steal ATM Machine Only To Find Rs 6,000 In It: Report

The incident occurred at Usatne village in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. (Representational)

Unidentified thieves took away a private bank's automated teller machine (ATM) containing around Rs 6,000 cash at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Usatne village in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

An offence in this regard was registered at Hill Line police station under the Ulhasnagar under relevant sections against the unidentified accused based on a complaint lodged by the bank officials, an official said.

"The accused also broke the glass partition of the ATM centre and the CCTV cameras installed there before taking away the machine," the official said.