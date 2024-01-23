13 Arrested After Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Communities In Thane: Cops

The police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody.

Thirteen people have been arrested and other suspects are being identified on the directions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a scuffle that broke out between two communities at Mira Road near Mumbai earlier last night ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Taking to his social media handle, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The complete details of the incident in the Nayanagar area of Mira-Bhyander were taken last night only. I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am on Monday. Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated."

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai."

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he said.

"The situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter," said the official.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

