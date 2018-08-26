Maharashtra Officials Ask For Bribe From Rape Survivor's Mother, Arrested

The complainant's seven-year-old daughter had been raped last year.

Cities | | Updated: August 26, 2018 00:10 IST
The officials asked for bribe for releasing compensation. (Representational)

Yavatmal: 

Two Maharashtra government officials were arrested in Yavatmal for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from the mother of a rape survivor in return for processing a compensation cheque, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday. 

The complainant's seven-year-old daughter had been raped last year and as part of the state government's Manodhairya scheme, they were to get a compensation cheque of Rs 2 lakh, he said.

"Child protection officer of Pusad Panchayat Pravin Kisan Wanole (28) demanded Rs 5,000 from the victim's mother to clear this cheque," the official said.

Following a complaint filed by the woman, the Yavatmal unit of the ACB laid a trap on Friday and arrested Sadashiv Shivaji Wanole, a surveyor with the state Irrigation department in Mahagaon, when he came to collect money on behalf of the child protection officer, he said.

The child protection officer, part of the state government's Child Welfare department, was arrested subsequently, he added

