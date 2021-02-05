Maharashtra Man Smashes Crying Infant Daughters Head On Door: Cops

The incident happened at Lonara village, located over 900 km from Mumbai (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 20-month-old daughter after his wife asked for Rs 5 to buy a snack for the wailing child in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Lonara village, located over 900 km from Mumbai, following which the 28-year-old accused, Vivek Uike, was arrested, he said.

The child was crying and asking for 'Khaja' (a sweet snack made of wheat flour) from her mother.

When the woman asked for Rs 5 from her husband to buy the snack and pacify the baby, he allegedly picked up the child and smashed her head on a door repeatedly, the senior police official from Gondia said.

The girl's mother tried to intervene, but could not save the child.

The baby received severe injuries on her head and other body parts and died on the spot, the official said.

The mother later informed the police, following which the body was sent to a hospital for a forensic examination, he said.

Based on police complaint filed by the woman, Vivek Uike was arrested and charged for murder, he said.

According to the official, the couple got married in 2018, but the woman later left his home for about a year as he allegedly used to beat her under the influence of alcohol.

In 2019, she returned to his home in the village, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)