Maharashtra Man Jailed For Life For Wife's Murder

Thane: The convict's son had lodged a complaint against him.

A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has sentenced a 63-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2015 over a monetary dispute.

In the order passed on Wednesday, Thane Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Hiralal Mali, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane city.

Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that Mali, his wife and their children lived together. The couple used to quarrel over financial matters. Mali's wife also wanted him to return the loan he had taken from her brother.

On October 13, 2015, the couple once again quarrelled over the same issue. As their argument escalated, Mali attacked his wife with an iron rod in a fit of rage, in which she died on the spot. The accused then called his son and informed him about his crime, the prosecution told the court.

His son lodged a complaint against him, based on which a case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 was registered and Mali was arrested.

In the order, the judge noted that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt all the charges against the accused.

