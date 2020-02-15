Maharashtra Man, Family Charged In Triple Talaq Case: Police

5 of a family, including 2 women, were arrested in an alleged triple talaq case (Representational)

Five members of a family, including two women, were booked in an alleged case of triple talaq in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said today.

As per the complaint, the woman was allegedly harassed by her husband Sharique Shaikh and four in-laws for dowry since February 2019.

The accused demanded money from the woman's parents to buy a house and a two-wheeler and threatened to burn her alive, it said.

Fed up of the harassment when the woman prepared to leave for her parent's house, Sharique Shaikh allegedly said "talaq" thrice to her and divorced her illegally, the complaint stated.

The police on Friday registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protectionof Rights on Marriage) Act2019, deputy commissioner of police (zone II Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

