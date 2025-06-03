Delhi University SOL Registration 2025 Begins For Undergraduate Courses, Check Steps To Apply

DU SOL Registration 2025: The University of Delhi's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has started the registration process for undergraduate courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: sol.du.ac.in.

DU SOL Registration 2025: Undergraduate Courses Offered

• Bachelor of Business Administration (FIA)

• Bachelor of Management Studies

• B.Com. (H)

• B.A. (H) English

• B.A. (H) Political Science

• B.A. Programme

• B.A. Programme with Computer Applications

• B.A. Programme with Mathematics

• B.A. Programme with Psychology

• B.Com. Programme

• B.A. (Hons.) Economics

• B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

Documents Required for DU SOL Registration 2025

To complete the registration process for DU SOL courses online, applicants will need to upload the following documents on the official website: a recent photograph, signature, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets (online versions), EWS certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), and a valid photo ID proof. Ensure that all documents are scanned and uploaded in the specified format to avoid issues during the registration process.

DU SOL Registration 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1. Visit the DU SOL admission website

Step 2. Click on the UG admission link

Step 3. Click on "New Registration" and enter your details

Step 4. Fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the scanned copies of the required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Save the application and click on "Submit"

DU SOL Admission Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Most undergraduate courses require a minimum of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria before registering online for DU SOL courses.

The University of Delhi established the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), the Faculty of Open Learning, and the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the aegis of the Campus of Open Learning/School of Open Learning in 2022.

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding registration.