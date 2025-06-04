India And UK Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi To Boost Strategic Partnership

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sir Oliver Robbins arrived in India to assess the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He met with India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, for the annual Foreign Office Consultations. Both nations welcomed significant breakthroughs in their partnership since last year's consultations.

In a significant diplomatic development, Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office or FCDO, arrived in India on Tuesday to review the progress of the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During his visit, Sir Oliver met India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, in New Delhi for the annual UK-India Foreign Office Consultations.

The meeting marked a crucial milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations, with both sides welcoming the significant breakthroughs achieved across the entire gamut of the partnership since the last consultations in London. One of the major highlights of the partnership is the historic trade deal announced between the two countries, which is expected to boost economic ties and open up new avenues for cooperation.

During the meeting, Sir Oliver and Mr Misri discussed ways to implement the shared vision of the two prime ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade. Economic growth was identified as a key area of focus, with both sides agreeing to work towards strengthening trade and investment ties.

A key aspect of the consultations was the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, which aimed at building mutual understanding of systems and agreeing areas for future cooperation on key sectors such as technology and defence. This dialogue is expected to pave the way for greater collaboration between the two nations in these critical areas.

Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO, expressed his delight at being in India to advance one of the UK's most vital partnerships in the world. "In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights. I'm looking forward to working with Foreign Secretary Misri to make that a reality," he said.

Shortly after Tuesday's bilateral meeting, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the "Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention."

It added that the two diplomats "discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and financial sector, defence & security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations in order to deepen and diversify our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

It further stated that the "Foreign Secretary conveyed India's appreciation for the UK government's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism."

During his visit, Sir Oliver is also expected to meet a wide range of Indian government officials, including on G20 and home affairs representatives. These meetings will provide an opportunity for the UK and India to discuss key global issues and strengthen cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

The UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been growing in strength over the years, with both nations sharing a commitment to democracy, security, and prosperity. The partnership has led to significant cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, and technology, and has the potential to take the bilateral relationship to new heights.

The visit by Sir Oliver Robbins underscores the importance that the UK attaches to its relationship with India, and highlights the growing convergence of interests between the two nations. As the UK and India look to strengthen their ties, the partnership is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of bilateral relations between the two nations.

