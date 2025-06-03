Want To Study At Oxford? Get Up To Rs 22.9 Lakh Through This Scholarship

The application process for the Rhodes Scholarship 2026 has officially begun. Indian students aiming to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford can apply online starting June 2, 2025. The deadline for submissions is July 23, 2025, by 11:59 PM IST.

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world's oldest fully funded scholarships. It covers the full course fees at Oxford and provides an annual stipend of Around Rs 22.94 lakh per annum, equating to Rs 1.91 lakh per month for living expenses, including accommodation.

In addition to tuition and living costs, the scholarship also includes:

• Application fee for Oxford

• Student visa and International Health Surcharge (IHS)

• Two economy-class return flights between India and the UK

• A settling-in allowance on arrival

• Support for visa renewal for scholars pursuing a second course

The standard duration of the scholarship is two years, with the possibility of extension in exceptional cases. Applicants are required to pursue full-time postgraduate programs at Oxford, and funding is not available for studies at other universities.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, applicants must:

• Be Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport or equivalent proof of citizenship

• Have completed either Class 10 or 12 from a school in India, or completed/are in the final year of an undergraduate degree from an Indian university

Applicants must also hold, or be on track to earn by July 2026, a Bachelor's degree that meets or exceeds Oxford's admission requirements-typically a First Class Honours or equivalent.

Established in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship aims to develop public-spirited leaders from around the world by offering them an opportunity to study at Oxford. It promotes global understanding and collaboration through its international network of scholars.

For detailed guidelines, interested applicants can visit the official Rhodes Trust website or contactscholarship.queries@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk.