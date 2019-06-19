Maharashtra Man Beats Girlfriend's Brother To Death Over Break-Up: Police

The man was arrested from his relative's house in Aurangabad. (Representational)

A man and his accomplice were arrested in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday for allegedly killing the brother of the girl he was in love with.

Twenty-year-old Kumar Anup Sonwane and 18-year-old Karan Shelke -- both residents of Buldana -- were arrested for allegedly beating to death Swapnil Bhutte, 22, on June 14 at Parath in Bhokardan tehsil of Jalna district.

Assistant police inspector Shankar Shinde said Swapnil Bhutte's body, with its face smashed, was found in a field at Parath on June 14.

Probe revealed that Swapnil Bhutte's cousin was in love with Kumar Anup Sonwane.

Swapnil Bhutte had told Kumar Anup Sonawane to stop seeing his sister, saying it would bring bad name to the girl's family. He also told his family about the affair, after which the girl had to break up with Kumar Anup Sonawane because the family was against it.

Holding a grudge against Swapnil Bhutte, Kumar Anup Sonawane, with the help of his friend Karan Shelke, allegedly killed him, the police officer said.

Kumar Anup Sonawane was arrested from his relative's house in Aurangabad and Karan Shelke from Buldana.

Both were charged for murder.