Maharashtra Doctor Saves Newborn's Life By Taking Him To Hospital On His Bike Amid Lockdown

"The baby held on to my finger during examination," the doctor said. (Representational)

A doctors in Maharashtra's Alibaug saved a newborn's life after he took the baby to a neonatal facility on his two-wheeler after the child had developed respiratory problems minutes after birth.

Alibaug resident Shweta Patil developed labour pains in the early hours of Friday and was taken to a nearby nursing home by her husband Ketan amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

For the couple, who had already lost their first child within hours of birth, getting the right care at the right time was crucial.

"Shweta is a diabetic, and she was immediately put on medication to keep her sugar level under control," Ketan said.

Considering Shweta's medical history, the local gynaecologist, who had delivered her first child, called in neonatologist and paediatrician Dr Rajendra Chandorkar for assistance.

A c-section was performed and a baby boy, weighing 3.1 kg, was delivered with normal parameters, Dr Chandorkar said.

However, the doctor's relief was short-lived when the newborn developed breathing problems and turned blue. "The diagnosis was transient tachypnea of newborn (TTN) and the baby needed neonatal care urgently," he said.

With no means of transportation available due to the lockdown, the newborn was taken to Dr Chandorkar's hospital, which was 1.5 km away, on the doctor's two-wheeler.

"I admitted the baby to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and put him on oxygen support and his condition stabilised after 12 hours," he said.

"It was an overwhelming experience for me. The baby held on to my finger during examination and I just wanted to assure him that he was safe and will get well soon," he said.

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has highlighted the risk taken by health workers who go above and beyond the call of duty to save a patient's life with limited resources at their disposal.

Speaking about medical facilities in Alibaug, a popular beach destination near Mumbai, Dr Chandorkar said there was a shortage of ventilators and critical patients are often shifted to Mumbai for advanced care.

World 17,01,871 Cases 12,21,429 Active 3,77,565 Recovered 1,02,877 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 17,01,871 and 1,02,877 have died; 12,21,429 are active cases and 3,77,565 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 3:20 pm.