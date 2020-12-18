Woman Labourer Killed In Tiger Attack In Maharashtra

An initial compensation was given to the family members of the dead, official said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman labourer working in the core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was killed by a tiger on Thursday, an official said.

The dead was identified as Vidya Waghade, a resident of Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of TATR, said in a statement.

Ms Waghade was cleaning the fireline at compartment no-71 under Kolara forest range of TATR on Thursday along with other workers, when a tiger pounced on her and killed her on the spot, he said.

Others informed the forest department about it, following which her body was sent for autopsy, Dr Ramgaonkar said.

An initial compensation was given to the family members of the dead, the official said.

Following the incident, the forest department has decided to deploy a security guard during work at the fireline to avoid such incidents, Dr Ramgaonkar said in the statement.