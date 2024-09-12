Maharashta Man Thrashed For Feeding Pigeons, Case Filed Against 4

A man was injured after four persons allegedly thrashed him for feeding pigeons in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a ground in Shivaji Nagar in Manpada area on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was scattering pigeon feed when the four accused confronted him and questioned his action, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

The argument turned into a fight and the accused struck on the man's head with a wooden stick and also beat him up, leaving him injured, he said.

The man filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)