5 Arrested For Extorting Money From Wife Of Rape Case Accused In Maharashtra's Thane

The police has filed an extortion case against the accused. (Representational image)

Police have arrested three women and two men for allegedly extorting money from the wife of a man accused in a rape case in Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

A case was earlier this month registered at the NRI police station against the man from Ulve area in Navi Mumbai on charges of rape, senior police inspector Ravindra Patil said.

A woman, claiming to be a social worker, approached the man's wife and allegedly demanded Rs 14 lakh for withdrawing the complaint filed against him by another woman.

Later, it was agreed that Rs 2.5 lakh would be paid to the complainant and out of it, Rs 50,000 would be given to the woman who had approached the man's wife, the official said.

The accused's wife subsequently filed a complaint with the NRI police against the woman who demanded the money.

The police laid a trap on Tuesday and arrested the rape case complainant, her mother, the woman who had demanded the money and two men accompanying them in Seawoods area, the official said.

A case was registered against them for extortion, he added.