Madrasa In UP's Gorakhpur Teaches Sanskrit; "Enjoying It", Say Students Students of Gorakhpur's Darul Uloom Husainia Madrasa have been learning Sanskrit, and say they are "enjoying the subject". Hindi, Urdu and English are some of the other languages being taught at the madrasa.

Share EMAIL PRINT Students of Gorakhpur's Darul Uloom Husainia madrasa have been learning Sanskrit. (Representational) Gorakhpur: Few can compare with India when it comes to linguistic diversity of a country, and Uttar Pradesh, which is India's largest state in terms of population, prides itself to be the centre of languages like Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu. But like everything else in a vastly populated state like UP, languages too, often find themselves restricted to groups, communities and sections of society. That now seems to be changing; and one such initiative can be seen at a Madrassa in Gorakhpur.



Students of Gorakhpur's Darul Uloom Husainia Madrasa have been learning Sanskrit, and say they are "enjoying the subject". Hindi, Urdu and English are some of the other languages being taught at the madrasa.



Speaking with news agency ANI, a student at the madrasa said, "We feel really good to learn Sanskrit. Our teachers teach well and explain the language in a simple and interesting manner. At home, even our parents help us learn the language."



Hafiz Nazre Alam, the principal of the madrasa told news agency ANI that his school is a "modern establishment" and was affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Education Board. Madrasas are generally not considered to be at par with public and private schools across the country, and are generally known for teaching Islamic theology and religious law.



But this is changing, the principal says. The curriculum at madrasas across the state is being upgraded. "Subjects like English, Hindi, Science, Maths, Urdu and Arabic are being taught here. Sanskrit is now being taught to all students above Class 5. The parents of the students are also very happy and have never raised any objection to this," he added.



He went on to suggest that teaching Sanskrit is a positive sign and will help improve communal harmony.



Over the last few years, education in madrasas across UP and the rest of the country are being modernised for the benefit of those studying there. In October 2017, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that NCERT textbooks are being introduced in madrasas across UP. He had said that the suggestion was made by the state madrasa board.



Currently, there are about 19,000 recognised and 560 aided madrasas operating in Uttar Pradesh.



(With inputs from ANI)





Few can compare with India when it comes to linguistic diversity of a country, and Uttar Pradesh, which is India's largest state in terms of population, prides itself to be the centre of languages like Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu. But like everything else in a vastly populated state like UP, languages too, often find themselves restricted to groups, communities and sections of society. That now seems to be changing; and one such initiative can be seen at a Madrassa in Gorakhpur.Students of Gorakhpur's Darul Uloom Husainia Madrasa have been learning Sanskrit, and say they are "enjoying the subject". Hindi, Urdu and English are some of the other languages being taught at the madrasa.Speaking with news agency ANI, a student at the madrasa said, "We feel really good to learn Sanskrit. Our teachers teach well and explain the language in a simple and interesting manner. At home, even our parents help us learn the language."Hafiz Nazre Alam, the principal of the madrasa told news agency ANI that his school is a "modern establishment" and was affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Education Board. Madrasas are generally not considered to be at par with public and private schools across the country, and are generally known for teaching Islamic theology and religious law.But this is changing, the principal says. The curriculum at madrasas across the state is being upgraded. "Subjects like English, Hindi, Science, Maths, Urdu and Arabic are being taught here. Sanskrit is now being taught to all students above Class 5. The parents of the students are also very happy and have never raised any objection to this," he added.He went on to suggest that teaching Sanskrit is a positive sign and will help improve communal harmony.Over the last few years, education in madrasas across UP and the rest of the country are being modernised for the benefit of those studying there. In October 2017, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that NCERT textbooks are being introduced in madrasas across UP. He had said that the suggestion was made by the state madrasa board. Currently, there are about 19,000 recognised and 560 aided madrasas operating in Uttar Pradesh.