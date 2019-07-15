Woman Allegedly Killed In Ajmer Hotel By Man She Eloped With

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was strangled to death in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Ajmer district today, allegedly by a man she had eloped with, the police said.

The woman, Shaista Gul, and Rafiq, both from Lalpura village of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, had checked into the hotel on Friday and introduced themselves as a married couple, they said.

A heated argument broke out between the two in the morning. The hotel staff tried to intervene but Rafiq asked them to leave the room and not interfere in their "personal matter", the police said.

Minutes later, Rafiq left the hotel on the pretext of going to a medical shop but did not return, they said.

"When the hotel staff checked the room, Gul was found lying on the bed. She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead," said senior police official Sarita Singh.

Prima facie, Gul was strangled, Ms Singh said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace Rafiq, the officer added.

