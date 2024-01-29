Infosys Techie Killed At Hotel Near Pune, Boyfriend Seen On CCTV Arrested

On CCTV, the boyfriend was seen exiting the hotel room

A software engineer working with Infosys was shot dead Saturday night at a hotel on Pune outskirts, police have said. The woman's boyfriend has been arrested for allegedly murdering her, and a pistol recovered from him.

The incident took place at a Oyo hotel in Pimpri Chinchwad's Hinjewari area. After police received information about a firing incident, they reached the hotel and recovered the woman's body. The body was on the floor and blood stains were found in the room.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Vandana Dviwedi and her boyfriend as Rishabh Nigam. Both were originally from Uttar Pradesh. The investigation so far has found that the two were in a relationship and an altercation led to the murder. The accused is now being questioned for more information about the tragic incident.

Rishabh came under the police's scanner after CCTV footage from the hotel showed him exiting the room late at night. Police then started scanning vehicles at checkpoints and caught him.

"The hotel room booking was done in the name of Vandana and Rishabh. So he is our prime suspect. Further probe is on," senior police officer Vishal Hire told the media.