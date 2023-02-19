Madhya Pradesh Temple Head's Brother Crashes Wedding, Points Gun At Guests

A team has been formed to probe the incident, said police.

The brother of the head of Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh crashed a wedding of a Dalit woman and threatened the guests with a katta (local-made pistol), showed a video.

Reports say that Saurabh alias Shaligram, brother of Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri, a religious preacher, was drunk.

Saurabh objected to popular Rai folk dance music being played instead of songs from the Bageshwar Dham at the ceremony in Gada village, said police.

With a cigarette in one hand, Saurabh is seen abusing a man and pointing a pistol over his head.

The video, in internet speak, is now viral.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is known to travel across the country for religious addresses known as "Katha". Recently, a Maharashtra-based anti-superstition organisation challenged him to show the miraculous powers he claims to possess at an event in Nagpur.