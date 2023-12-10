Madhya Pradesh Man Issues Death Threat To Bageshwar Dham Head, Arrested

The Chhattarpur police in Madhya Pradesh, with the assistance of Interpol, arrested a man for sending death threat via mail to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and claimed affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested in Patna, Bihar. According to the police, the accused is a resident of the Shankardih area in Bihar's Nalanda district.

As per the police, the accused sent a threatening message from a fake email ID to the official email ID of Bageshwar Dham.

Following the mail, a case was registered at Bamitha police station on October 20, 2023, under Sections 387 and 507 of the IPC against the unknown accused.

Another mail was received on October 22, 2023, from the same person, whose IP was followed by the police with assistance from Interpol, which eventually led to the arrest of the accused.

An investigation team led by Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, SDOP Khajuraho Salil Sharma, Police Station-in-charge Bamitha inspector Jaywant Kakodiya, sub-inspector Sanjay Pandey and Cyber Cell-in charge Chhatarpur sub-inspector Sidwarth Sharma was constituted to probe the matter.

The accused is presently in judicial custody, the police added.