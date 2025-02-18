PM Modi, President Murmu To Pay Separate Visits To Bageshwar Dham In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to visit Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on February 23 and 26 respectively, a district official said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal said the administration is making arrangements in view of the scheduled visits of the dignitaries.

"PM Modi and President Murmu are scheduled to visit Bageshwar Dham on February 23 and 26 respectively. In view of their visits, security is being tightened and 1,500 to 2,000 jawans will be deployed there," he said.

Other arrangements, like water and toilets, will be made for the devotees attending the programme. The venue of the event was divided into 30 to 35 sectors, and 25 to 30 big TV screens will be installed so that people can watch the programme, he said.

More than 100 CCTV cameras are being installed as part of the security arrangements, he said.

A temporary hospital is also being set up at the programme venue and a proper traffic plan is being put in place to avoid jams, Jaiswal said.

Arrangements are being made to accommodate 50,000 to 80,000 people at the venue, he said, adding that five helipads have been constructed.

On Monday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bageshwar Dham and took stock of the arrangements in view of the visits of the dignitaries.

Dheerendra Krishna Shastri, the head of the Bageshwar Dham, on Monday said PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital on February 23 after offering prayers at the temple.

On February 26, a mass marriage will be organised in which 251 destitute girls will tie nuptial knots, and the event will be attended by President Murmu, he said.

