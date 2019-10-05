Madhya Pradesh School's Apology On Showing Godse In RSS Uniform

The school management posted an apology on Facebook on Friday (Representational)

A private school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has apologised to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP's ideological mentor, for depicting Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse in its uniform.

In a silent play staged on October 2, students of the school showed the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi in the RSS uniform.

Yatindra Upadhyay, who identified himself as an RSS worker, had approached Lordganj Police Station with a complaint that the play defamed the RSS. The complaint said Godse was not associated with the organisation.

The school management, however, posted an apology on Facebook on Friday. "It was a silent play staged by students of junior classes... It was a mistake to show Nathuram Godse in the RSS uniform. It was a mistake and there was no malice or political ideology behind it. Godse had nothing to do with the RSS. We are sorry for the mistake committed inadvertently," read the apology.

Late on Friday, Mr Upadhyay said, the school owner visited RSS office bearers and apologised. He said the RSS has accepted his apology.

