River Tapti Overflows For The First Time In 3 Years; Celebrations Follow In Madhya Pradesh

Bringing an end to the three-year long drought, Tapti river overflowed in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Overjoyed, residents were seen celebrating when the water entered the Tapti temple from the overflowing Sarovar dam.

They bathed and clicked pictures amid the waterlogged corridors of the temple.

Betul received heavy rainfall last night. While it did cause some trouble, most people of the region breathed a sigh of relief.

#WATCH Betul: Residents of Multai celebrate as Tapti river overflows after 3 years and enters Tapti temple. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/iIG04IpCUK — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

In adjacent Barwani area, normal life has been affected as relentless rain batters the district, submerging the Rajghat Bridge. Commuters are facing problems and are risking their lives to cross the bridge to reach their respective workplace.

River Narmada is flowing above the danger mark and scores of people affected by the Sardar Sarovar dam project on river Narmada are holding indefinite agitation under the banner of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

The protesting people are demanding complete rehabilitation as Gujarat government is likely to fill up the reservoir on Sardar Sarovar dam up to the maximum limit of 138.68 metres, which will mean further submergence in a huge portion of the already affected area.

The protesters are demanding that the gates of the Sardar Sarovar dam should be open so that the water could flow out and the submergence can be avoided.

