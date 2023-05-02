Madhya Pradesh Businessman Looted At Gunpoint, 3 Students Among 4 Arrested

The accused obtained the locker key at gunpoint, said police (File)

Four persons, including three polytechnic students, were arrested for looting cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore from the house of a local businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The police have recovered the Rs 36 lakhs looted cash and jewellery worth around Rs 65 lakh.

The incident occurred at businessman Om Prakash Purohit's (47) house in Nowgong district around 9 pm on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, Mr Purohit reached Nowgong police station and lodged a complaint.

"On Sunday night, when the daughter of the complainant went to shut the door of the house after having dinner, the accused pushed her and four of them entered inside the house. They took Purohit, his wife and his daughter hostage, tied their hands with tape and locked them in a room," said Director General of Police (DIG), Chhatarpur Range, Lalit Shakyawar.

The accused obtained the locker key at gunpoint and escaped with Mr Purohit's bike with the loot, he said, adding that the accused learned to tie hands with the help of tape from YouTube.

On getting the information about the incident, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi reached the spot, formed a team and started investigation into the matter, the officer said.

Mr Shakyawar said four people were arrested in the matter so far and the looted valuables were recovered from them.

Another accused is still on the run and a search is on to arrest him, he added.