26 Teachers In Maharashtra Charged For Refusing Election Work

Since the 26 teachers didn't turn up for work, an official complained to police (Representational)

At least 26 teachers from Palghar district in Maharashtra have been charged for allegedly refusing to do election-related duty, police said on Wednesday.

The teachers from a school in Nallasopara area were last year appointed as booth-level officers to update the voters' list and undertake other poll-related works, a police official said.

They were supposed to carry out the work between June 2018 and February this year, the official said.

However, since the 26 teachers did not turn up for the work, an electoral registration officer in-charge of the area complained to police, he said.

Based on the complaint, the teachers were on Tuesday charged under Section 32(1) (breach of official duty in connection with preparation of electoral rolls) of the Representation of People Act, the official said.