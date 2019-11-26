Locals Save 14-Year-Old Who Jumped Into River: Himachal Police

The girl is being treated at the Regional Hospital in Kullu, police said (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl jumped into a river on Monday near Shimla in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh to commit suicide but was saved by locals, police said.

The girl is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kullu's Bandrol, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Some villagers saw her jumping into the river and rescued her, said Mr Singh, adding the victim was rushed to a local hospital and was admitted there.

The girl is being treated at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, senior police said, adding she is out of danger.

The officer said an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the reasons which led her to take the extreme step.

