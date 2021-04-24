Liquor Shops Closed, 7 Die In Maharashtra After Drinking Hand Sanitiser

Yavatmal: All those who died were labourers (Representational)

Seven people have died in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, 700 kilometres from Mumbai, after drinking alcohol-based hand sanitiser as they could not purchase liquor because of the weekend lockdown.

The incident took place in Vani village of the district.

All those who died were labourers.

They wanted to buy liquor but could not do so as the shops were shut, police said, adding they were admitted to a state-run hospital.

The Yavatmal district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident.

Hand sanitisers recommended by experts for COVID-19 prevention contains over 70 per cent alcohol. They are meant for external use only and are toxic if ingested.

Maharashtra, the worst Covid-hit state, has been reporting over 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for many weeks.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a night curfew and weekend lockdowns to bring the coronavirus situation under control. This week, the Maharashtra government stopped short of announcing a full lockdown, but it imposed strict restrictions.

During the nationwide lockdown in July last year, 10 people had died after consuming hand sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh.