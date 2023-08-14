Leopard That Killed 6-Year-Old Girl Near Tirupati Temple, Captured: Cops

About a dozen cameras were installed in the area to catch leopard

A leopard who allegedly attacked and killed a six-year-old girl near the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, has been captured, the police said.

The movement of leopard had been recorded at five places on Saturday night, following which, the forest officials set up a trap to catch the animal. About a dozen cameras were installed in the area.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has urged parents to be extra cautious while trekking with their children. "Pilgrims accompanied by children aged below 15 years, can trek only between 5 am to 2 pm," the administration said.

In another important decision, the movement of the two-wheelers, has also been restricted from 6 pm to 6 am.

TTD Chairman Sri B Karunakara Reddy will hold a high level meeting thi evening to discuss on the measures to be taken in view of the safety of the pilgrims in both the footpath routes and Ghat roads.

Lakshita is suspected to have wandered off into the forest while trekking up the hill with her parents last week.

Her body was found in a bushy area near another temple on the pedestrian path that leads to the hill shrine in Tirupati. Injuries on her body indicated an animal attack.

In June, a three-year-old boy came under leopard attack in the area, but was rescued in the nick of time.

Using about 150 cameras to track it, the animal was trapped and later released into another jungle.