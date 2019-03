It was not immediately known how the leopard died. (Representational)

A leopard was found dead on Friday at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj which falls under the Gorakhpur Forest Division, a forest official said.

"Some villagers spotted the carcass of the leopard in Natwa Jangal village," a senior forest department official said.

It was not immediately known how the leopard died, the official said, adding the post-mortem report is awaited.

