Leopard Enters College Campus In Tamil Nadu, Kills Dog, Spreads Panic

A leopard strayed into the campus of a college in the wee hours of Wednesday sparking off panic among residents in the locality. The leopard mauled a dog to death before leaving the scene.

The watchman of the college noticed the carcass and informed the Forest Department. Fortunately, the college remained closed for the festive season and there was no one around, police said.

On inspection, the department officials found the pug marks of the big cat which, according to the residents, was moving in the area for the last few months, the police said.

The area is near Madukkarai forests. The villagers have already sounded the department and handed over a video of the carnivore's movement there a few days ago, the police said.

The Forest Department promised action to prevent the leopard from entering human habitats, they said.