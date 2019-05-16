Bus Carrying BJP Workers Overturns In Himachal Pradesh, 7 Injured

The injured BJP workers have been shifted to a local hospital.

Seven people were injured after a bus carrying BJP workers overturned in a village of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

"Forty-five BJP workers were travelling in the bus and the accident occurred at Nagni village in Banjar area of Kullu. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital," said senior police officer Kullu Rajkumar Chandel.

The cause of the accidrnt is not known yet.

On May 5, five people were killed and one person was injured after a car rolled down a hill in Mandi district's Seraj Valley.

