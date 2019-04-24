Kota Man Gets 20-Year-Old Jail Term For Raping Three-Year-Old

The accused, a resident of Kota city had on September 18 kidnapped the girl, sleeping in her home

Cities | | Updated: April 24, 2019 23:19 IST
Kota: 

A special court today sentenced a man to 20 years in jail in Kota for raping a three-year-old girl after kidnapping her from home last September.

The special court, set up under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act also imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh on convict Ajay Rai alias Taxi, 25.

Rai, a resident of Bangali Basti under Dadabari police station area of Kota city had on September 18 kidnapped the girl, sleeping in her home, when her parents were busy attending a religious event at a nearby temple, said special public prosecutor Ritesh Mewara.



