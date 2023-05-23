Kerala Security Guard Gets Life Term For Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old Girl

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict (Representational)

A special court here has sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life (till remainder of natural life) for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Special court judge, K Soman, sentenced Kollam resident Anil Kumar, who was working as a security guard at a private apartment complex, for sexually abusing the minor girl who was a resident there in 2019.

The court had found him guilty of the offences under Sections 363, 354(1) (i), 354A(2), 376AB of the Indian Penal Code among other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"For the offence under Section 376AB of Indian Penal Code the convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life and pay a fine of Rs 50,000," the court said in its order issued on May 22.

Section 376 AB of the IPC deals with the punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict under various sections.

"A security staff who was supposed to ensure the safety and security of the inmates in the flat is found guilty of committing rape and aggrevated penetrative sexual assault on a girl aged 8 years residing in the flat. Therefore, the accused does not deserve any leniency and an adequate sentence has to be imposed upon him," the court said.

According to the prosecution, the accused, with sexual intent took the child to the kitchen area of the security cabin and abused her.

