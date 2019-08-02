Jharkhand Woman Files Complaint Against Husband For Triple Talaq

The woman complained that he allegedly threw her out of the house (Representational)

Days after the Triple Talaq Bill was passed by parliament, a woman on Thursday filed a first information report against her husband, who divorced her by using the illegal method in Hazaribagh district last month.

A senior police officer said that Subeda Khatoon, mother of three children, filed an FIR against her husband Dildaraj Ansari of Nawada locality, accusing him of giving her triple talaq in July.

She complained that he allegedly threw her out of the house.

She also charged her husband with beating her regularly for dowry.

The woman told the police that she gathered courage after the triple talaq bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on July 30 and approached them.

The police said that they lodged a case under section 498-A (punishment for subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Act.

Investigation is on, he added.

"We are studying this case carefully to ascertain whether triple talaq bill provision is applicable in this case or not. But he said that action against the husband will be initiated under 498-A and the Dowry Act," another senior officer said.

