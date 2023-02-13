Jharkhand MLA's Son Dies Allegedly By Suicide: Police

Police said Vivek might have been suffering from depression. (representational)

Jharkhand's Sindri MLA Indrajeet Mahto's 29-year-old son Vivek Kumar Mahto died on Monday after allegedly consuming pesticide, police said.

The dead, who was staying in Delhi and preparing for competitive examinations, had returned to Silli, around 65 km from Ranchi, a few days back and was staying with one of his friends, a police officer said.

His father and Sindri's BJP MLA has been ill for a long time and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.

“As per information received, Vivek Kumar Mahto consumed pesticide on Sunday morning. He was first taken to a private hospital in Muri and was later referred to another medical establishment in Ranchi, where he died on Monday,” Silli police station in-charge Akashdeep told PTI.

He said Vivek might have been suffering from depression and it seems to be a case of suicide but further investigation is underway.

A doctor of the Ranchi hospital where he died said that he had consumed pesticide and was admitted to the medical establishment on Sunday evening, and he breathed his last on Monday morning.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)