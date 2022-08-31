Madhya Pradesh Girl Critical After Man Stabs Her For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

The accused, Babloo, stabbed the 20-year-old girl multiple times at her home in Bangarda after she refused to marry him.

The incident was reported from Bangarda village in Jharkhand's Khandwa district

Ranchi:

A girl in a Madhya Pradesh village was critically injured after being stabbed by a man for allegedly refusing his marriage proposal, officials said today.

The incident was reported from Bangarda village in Madhya Pradsh's Khandwa district on Monday.

The accused, Babloo, stabbed the 20-year-old girl multiple times at her home in Bangarda after she refused to marry him. The girl was then taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused who works as a watchman in a neighbouring village.

Babloo is on the run and a search is on to trace him, officials said.

"Despite a surgery by doctors, the girl continues to be critical," said Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police.

