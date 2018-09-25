Gang Force Woman To Pose For Obsene Photos After Taking Husband Hostage

The gang also made a video and threatened the couple they would make it go viral on social media

A gang allegedly forced a woman to pose for obscene photographs after taking her husband hostage near Virajpur Railway station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, the police said.



The incident occurred when the couple was returning home from work on September 15. A group of seven men had followed them. Once they reached a secluded area near the railway station, they took the man hostage and tried to rape the woman.



After they failed to commit the crime because the woman started screaming, they beat her and dragged her to the bushes nearby, where they threatened and forced her to pose for obscene photographs.



The gang also made a video and threatened the couple that they would make the woman's video go viral on social media, should they approach the police.



When the incident came to the notice of the villagers, the village chief approached the Gamariah police station and lodged an FIR on Sunday, the police said.



On the basis of the statement of the couple, police have identified one accused Ujjwal Mahato who was named in the FIR.



The police have launched a hunt to arrest the rest of the accused, who have missing.

